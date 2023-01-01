Anjali Negi
Jan 01 ,2023
Vidya Balan to Nana Patekar, 5 Bollywood stars born on New Year's day
Nana Patekar is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Recipient of three National Film Awards, Nana is best known for his work in 'Welcome,' and 'Raajneeti'.
Image: @nana.patekar/instagram
Vidya Balan, celebrating her 44th birthday today, made her Bollywood debut with 'Parineeta.' She has been part of 'The Dirty Picture,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
Image: @balanvidya/instagram
'Diljale' star Sonali Bendre is celebrating her 48th birthday today.
Image: @iamsonalibendre/instagram
Govardhan Asrani, jailor from the 1984 film 'Sholay,' turns 82 today.
Image: @FilmHistoryPic/twitter
Former Miss India World and 'The Train' star Sayali Bhagat also turns a year older today.
Image: @sayali_bhagat/instagram
