Vidya Balan's bday: Here's sneak peek into 'Kahaani' actors' exquisite saree collection

Bollywood diva Vidya Balan has not only given some inspiring women-centric movies to the audience but also has a saree collection worth taking cues from.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
The actor's cotton saree collection is pure elegance. She looked regal in a black and grey printed cotton saree, which she wore with a sleeveless blouse.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
The actor turned heads with her printed floral saree. She accessorised her look with a pair of elegant earrings.
Earlier this year, the actor not only won hearts with her ace performance in 'Sherni,' but also with her tiger themed ensembles. Her striped saree is one of them.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
A tiger printed on her saree's pallu was the highlight of the actor's entire ensemble. She carried the look gracefully and looked beautiful.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
Vidya Balan knows how to slay in every colour. Her black saree with silver accents is a perfect ensemble for any party. The actor looked glamorous as she accessorised her look with heavy metallic earrings.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
Vidya Balan has sarees of many patterns and shades. Her tie-died green and white saree is one of the best pieces the actor owns.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
The actor looked no less than a piece of art in an emerald and brown coloured saree. Her elegant emerald earrings added to the beauty of her look.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya