Hardika Gupta
May 09 ,2023
Vidya Balan's envious saree collection
@balanvidya/Instagram
Vidya Balan sported a red silk saree with a zari border. She completed her look with a matching blouse featuring polka dots.
@balanvidya/Instagram
The actress wore a purple-hued saree with a golden blouse. She completed the look with a green blouse.
@balanvidya/Instagram
The Jalsa star donned a purple saree.
@balanvidya/Instagram
She wore a blue cotton saree teamed with a beige peplum blouse.
@balanvidya/Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in a red saree.
@balanvidya/Instagram
Vidya opted for a green and white striped saree.
@balanvidya/Instagram
Find Out More