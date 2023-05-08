Nitish Vashishtha
May 08 ,2023
Vijay Deverakonda looks cool in casuals
Image: thedeverakonda/Instagram
Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda often takes to social media to show off his casual looks.
Image: thedeverakonda/Instagram
Vijay previously shared a picture in which he can be seen sporting a checkered black shirt, and paired it with a white T-shirt.
Image: thedeverakonda/Instagram
He also shared a look in which he can be seen in an athleisure-inspired shirt, black dhoti pants, and completed it with a golden chain.
Image: thedeverakonda/Instagram
He was also seen in a brown shirt, under which he wore a cream-coloured T-shirt.
Image: thedeverakonda/Instagram
The Kushi star also shared a picture in which he wore a shirt with a tiger print, and rocked shabby hair.
Image: thedeverakonda/Instagram
