Vijay Deverakonda's popular films to enjoy this weekend ahead of 'Liger' release
Featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, 'Mahanati' also starred Vijay Deverakonda in a pivotal role alongside other stars namely Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan among others.
Written and directed by Parasuram, 'Geetha Govindam' starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Released in 2018, it was a massive commercial success.
'NOTA' was the popular 2018 political thriller film directed by Anand Shankar that marked Vijay Deverakonda's debut in the Tamil movie industry.
Released in 2018, Vijay Deverakonda's supernatural comedy thriller 'Taxiwaala' was a huge hit among the audience. It also featured Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair in pivotal roles.
'Dear Comrade' featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, was written and directed by Bharat Kamma. The movie received positive reviews from the audience.
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy' is among the most popular movies of all time. It even earned him several awards and accolades for his stellar performance.
The 2015 Telugu coming-of-age drama film, 'Yevade Subramanyam' featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead alongside Nani, Malavika Nair, Ritu Verma and other notable stars.
