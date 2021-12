Remembered for the 1971 victory & leading the fight for the creation of Bangladesh, Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was appointed as the 8th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on June 8, 1969. A Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Military cross Awardee, Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the post of Field Marshal in 1973. Manekshaw breathed his last on 27 June 2008. Image: Twitter_@mygovin