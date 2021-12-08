Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: 5 Youngsters to Watch out for IPL Mega Auction
Image: IPL T20/ BCCI
Washington Sundar missed the IPL 2021 UAE leg due to injury and now finds himself in the auction pool. Tamil Nadu will look to perform well in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 to find himself a contract.
Image: IPLT20
Priyam Garg failed to cement his place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and now finds himself in the auction pool. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is a chance for him to show his capability as a batsman and bag an IPL contract.
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad / Instagram
Ravi Bishnoi despite having a great season with Punjab Kings finds himself in the auction pool. The youngster will be playing for Rajasthan and will look to impress the franchises.
Image: IPLT20/ Instagram
Chetan Sakariya made a dream debut with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. However, he now finds himself in the auction pool. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is a chance for him to shine and bag bumper contract.
Image: Rajasthan Royals / Instagram
Riyan Parag has shown his capabilities with bat, ball and fielding while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He will hope to catch the eye of franchises with his all-around ability.
Image: Rajasthan Royals / Instagram