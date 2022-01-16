Vijay Sethupathi's B'day: Best films of the Tamil superstar that prove his acting prowess
Image: Instagram/ @actorvijaysethupathi
'Vikram Vedha': The 2017 film is based on the folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', and narrates the story of a police inspector Vikram who ventures out to kill a notorious gangster Vedha.
Image: Twitter/ @meevinn
'Soodhu Kavvum': The 2013 black comedy featured Vijay as low profile kidnapper who abducts Arumai, the son of a politician.
Image: Twitter/ @TamilDelight
'Super Deluxe': One of the actor's most celebrated films, Vijay was seen as a transgender person Shilpa alongside actors likeFahadh Faasil, Samantha and Ramya Krishnan among others.
Image: Twitter/ @hatefuljosh
'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom': The film chronicles the story of a young man who experiences 'retrograde amnesia' after a cricket incident days before his wedding.
Image: Twitter/ @Sathishoffl
'96': Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in pivotal roles, the film was about the reunion of a batch of students, twenty-two years after their graduation.
Image: Twitter/@@Thalapathi_Maha
'Iraivi': Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film revolved around three men who resort to criminal activities to better their financial status. They're eventually put behind bars and their wives are made to lead an independent life.
Image: Twitter/ @Kollywoodnow
'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan': The film chronicles the story of Pondy, the son of a police officer who falls in love with a hearing-impaired woman Kadhambari.
Image: Twitter/ @@karthik_rus