Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 23 ,2023
Vijay Varma celebrates Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap with nature hike
itsvijayvarma/Instagram
Vijay Varma recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of himself in the lap of nature.
The pictures were a celebratory post marking the schedule wrap of an untitled film the actor has been shooting for in Kyrgyzstan.
The actor was seen casually strolling through the flower-laiden paths taken in the sights and sounds.
The nature hike to the "majestic mountains", as the actor called them, was not a solo trip. Vijay also shared pictures of his friends who accompanied him.
The actor also shared a short video which saw him wistfully admiring the powerful stream.
A casual snap of Vijay also shows him taking some pictures of the scenic view.
Vijay captioned his post, "Kyrgyzstan schedule ends with a hike to these majestic mountains".
Vijay was last seen in series Dahaad. He also has Lust Stories 2 lined up for release in which he will be seen opposite partner Tamannaah Bhatia.
