Nitish Vashishtha
Sep 10 ,2023
Vijay Varma, Shahid Kapoor: Stars with unique take on suits
Shahid Kapoor often experiments with standard clothing. Previously, he wore a black and white suit with a desi twist.
Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra previously wore a grey suit with a unique blazer.
Varun Dhawan wore a black suit that appeared to be a blend between traditional and Western suit styles.
Vijay Varma often wears standard suits with a fancy twist.
Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric and subversive clothing style.
Babil Khan often wears subversion clothing. In one of these instances, he wore a long-tailed black suit.
Jackky Bhagnani recently wore a black suit, and paired it with a stole.
