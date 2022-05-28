'Vikram': Kamal Haasan & team promote upcoming actioner in Mumbai
National award-winning veteran actor Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Vikram'.
The actor along with the team of the upcoming action thriller reached Mumbai to promote the film.
Haasan kept his attire casual as he attended the conference. At the event, the actor interacted with the media and talked in detail about the film.
Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also stars acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.
The 67-year-old actor also promoted the film at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will open in theatres on June 3, 2022.
