'Vikram', 'Major' & other South Indian films to look forward to in June 2022
'Ante Sundaraniki' featuring Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is a much-awaited romantic comedy that will premiere theatrically on June 10.
Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' featuring Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and others will release on the big screen on June 3.
Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's period drama 'Virata Parvam' is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 17.
'Yaanai' starring Arun Vijay is yet another film releasing in June 2022 and will premiere on the 17th.
Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will play pivotal roles in the highly-anticipated 'Vikram', which will release theatrically on June 3.
The fun-filled Tamil remake of 'Badhaai Ho' titled 'Veetla Vishesham' is slated to release on June 17.
