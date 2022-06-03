'Vikram' to 'The Boys 3,' new releases to binge-watch this weekend
Image: Instagram/@theboystv/@ikamalhaasan
Written by Julian Fellowes, 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' received positive reviews from critics and was released on 3 June 2022.
Image: A Still from 'Downton Abbey'
'The Boys Season 3' releases on Amazon Prime video on Friday, June 3 and marks its return after almost two years as its second season came out in 2020.
Image: Instagram/@theboystv
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial 'Vikram' is set to bring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil together on the big screen on 3 June 2022.
Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan
Helmed by Prakash Jha, The third season of the popular web series, 'Aashram' releases on OTT on 3 June 2022.
Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol
Based on the life of the Chauhan dynasty ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan, the film, 'Samrat Prithviraj' released theatrically on June 3.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Directed by Sagar Ballary, Abha Deol-starrer 'Jungle Cry' is based on the story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Odisha's KISS who won the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England in 2007.
Image: Instagram/@abhaydeol
Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' which is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan hit the theatres on 3 June 2022.
Image: Instagram/@adivisesh