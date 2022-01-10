'Vikram Vedha' to 'Anniyan' South Indian films that are being remade in Bollywood
Image: Instagram/@actormaddy
The cult classic Tamil movie 'Anniyan' was released back in 2005 and featured actor Vikram in the lead role. A Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh as the lead in is works.
Image: Twitter/@sura_selvam
Allu Arjun starrer hit Tamil movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is being remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan.
Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
'HIT: The First Case' is a Telugu mystery thriller starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The Hindi remake with star Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.
Image: Instagram/@vishwaksens
Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' starring actor Surya was a crucial and commercial success. Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the Hindi remake.
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
The 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi will be getting a Hindi remake starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.
Image: Instagram/@actormaddy
'Kaithi' is a 2019 Tamil language film and stars actor Narain in the lead role. A Hindi remake of the movie starring Ajay Devgn is under production.
Image: Twitter/@VRFridayMatinee
Karthick Naren's crime thriller 'Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru' Hindi remake will star Varun Dhawan in the role of Rahman.
Image: Twitter/@TheAuteur_Media