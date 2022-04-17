Vikram's Birthday: Tamil actor's snazzy pictures that received love from fans
Image: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan
The Tamil superstar, Vikram shared a snazzy look of himself in which he was seen sporting a cool army man avatar
Vikram left his fans cracked up as he shared a hilarious 'fan moment' as he clicked a glimpse of himself with a ceiling fan.
Vikram shared a cool photo of himself from a movie set in which he posed for the camera with a gun in his hand.
Vikram won his fans' hearts as he clicked a cute picture of himself with his dog sitting on his lap.
The actor left his fans amazed as he flaunted his stunning biceps in his photo amidst his training in the gym.
Tami star Vikram sported a Superman costume and got himself clicked in a goofy style. The fans loved his Superhero avatar.
