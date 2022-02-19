Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur tie the knot: A sneak peek into their wedding ceremonies
Image: Instagram/@_bollywood_and_world_
Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday. The actor was seen wearing a white sherwani and a rose garland while performing the wedding rituals.
Image: Instagram/@weddinginshots
Sheetal Thakur stunned in a beautiful red wedding outfit with Kaleeras tied to her hands.
Image: Instagram/@weddinginshots
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's pre-wedding festivities included a fun Haldi ritual where the duo danced together with Haldi all over their body.
Image: Instagram/@_bollywood_and_world_
Vikrant Massey posed with a couple of guests at his wedding while sporting an elegant piece of ivory kurta and a printed jacket.
Image: Instagram/@weddinginshots
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur looked ravishing as they took the wedding vows while sitting in the mandap.
Image: Instagram/@_bollywood_and_world_