Vikrant-Sheetal's Haldi ceremony: A peek into duo's colourful celebrations
Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 18, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Ahead of their nuptials, the couple has some pre-wedding festivities, which included a colourful Haldi ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
The couple looked nothing but regal during the ceremony while they seemingly had a fun time with their close family and friends.
Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Sheetal Thakur wore a yellow coloured attire with some threadwork for the ceremony. She accessorised her look with floral jewellery and kept her makeup at a minimum.
Image: Instagram/@sheetalthakur
On the other hand, Vikrant Massey wore ivory coloured kurta-pyjama with a sleeveless jacket. However, he further dropped the kurta as his friends and family covered him in Haldi.
Image: Instagram/@sheetalthakur
The couple looked deeply in love as they played with some flowers during the ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@sheetalthakur
Their friends also had a gala time. Vikrant Massey called the ceremony a "Kurta Faad Haldi" on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@sheetalthakur