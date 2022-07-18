Aditi Rathi
Jul 18 ,2022
Vin Diesel's birthday: DYK 'F&F' star has a twin brother? Here are more fun facts
Image: Instagram/@vindiesel
Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, has a fraternal twin named Paul Vincent Sinclair.
Image: Twitter/@JackKennedy
The actor was the first choice for 'Daredevil 2003,' but the film went to Ben Affleck as Diesel turned down the project for 'XXX.'
Image: Instagram/@vindiesel
Vin Diesel wrote, acted, direct and produce his first two films with which he was spotted by filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
Image: Instagram/@vindiesel
The actor's fierce personality in his movies is portrayed with the help of tattoos. On the contrary, he does not have any tattoos on his body.
Image: Instagram/@vindiesel
Vin Diesel's father was a theatre coach and the actor also began his career by participating in theatre.
Image: Instagram/@vindiesel
Before becoming an actor, Vin Diesel had a keen interest in music, rapping and breakdancing. He still makes music as a hobby.
Image: Instagram/@vindiesel
