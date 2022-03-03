'Vincenzo' actor Song Joong-ki returns to social media with a series of pictures
Image: Instagram/@hi_songjoongki
Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki broke his social media hiatus of two months on Thursday after he posted a series of exquisite pictures on his Instagram with no caption.
The 36-year-old actor posed for Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine‘s March 2022 edition and exuded his brooding personality in the pictures.
Dressed sharply in a number of attires from top brands, the actor reminded fans of his character in the famous Netflix show 'Vincenzo' where he played the role of a deadly Italian consigliere.
After Song Joong-Ki posted on Instagram, the comment section flooded with fans demanding for the second season of Vincenzo soon.
For the unversed, Netflix's 'Vincenzo' maintained its top position on this streamer for a couple of weeks and also bagged the fourth position in Forbes list of most-viewed Korean series of 2021.
Apart from 'Vincezo', Song Joong-ki is known for ventures like 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Arthdal Chronicles', 'Space Sweepers' and more.
