Swati Singh
Oct 06 ,2022
Vinod Khanna Birth Anniversary: Some lesser-known facts about the late superstar
Image: Twitter/@MadhurFanClub
Vinod Khanna was popularly known as “the monk who sold his Mercedes” post his spiritual journey.
Image: Twitter/@kaviyarani1
The late actor quit films when he was at the peak of his career in order to seek spiritual satisfaction.
Image: Twitter/@lindanewmai
The actor starred in 47 multi-hero films like Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Amar Akbar Anthony and more.
Image: Twitter/@RAHULSAKHAWALKA
Vinod's political career began when he joined the BJP. He later won multiple elections from the Punjab constituency of Gurdaspur.
Image: Twitter/@sunita_g_patil
Khanna had earlier revealed he was a gardener at Osho’s Rajneeshpuram, the city the latter built in America.
Image: Twitter/@BharatKumarChh4
He was paid more than Jeetendra in the film Insaan though the latter was much senior.
Image: Instagram/@Vinod Khanna_FC
