Prateek Arya
Feb 08 ,2023
Virat and Rohit grind hard in preparations for first IND vs AUS Test
Image: Twitter/Virat Kohli
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he would look to channel his consistent self again.
Image: twitter/viratkohli
KL Rahul would look to give solidarity to the middle order.
Image: twitter/suryakumaryadav
Rohit Sharma is seen practicing hard for the upcoming series.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Mohammad Siraj can play a key role for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Jaydev Unadkat can get a chance in the series.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
