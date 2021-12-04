Virat-Anushka to Deepika-Ranveer, celebs who kept their nuptials secret until D-Day
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had kept their relationship under the wraps and broke the news about their wedding a few days before it took place.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi's wedding came as a surprise to the fans and media as they planned out everything in a hushed manner.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Priety Zinta kept her wedding with Gene Goodenough under the wraps until the D-Day. She tied the knot in LA and later threw a lavish reception in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/@realpz
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's wedding was one of the most talked-about events of the year. The couple surprised fans as they opted for a simple court marriage and then later threw an intimate bash.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised fans as they announced the news of their nuptials. The couple later revealed that they were pregnant with their first child when they tied the knot.
Image: Instagram/@angadbedi