Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 05 ,2022
Virat Kohli: 100 and counting! Revisiting Indian run-machine's five best T20I innings
Image: AP/@indiancricketteam/Instagram
Virat Kohli's match-winning knock of 82* off 53 vs Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is arguably the best T20I knock of his T20I career.
Image: AP
Kohli remained unbeaten after rescuing India from 33/4 and winning the match on the final ball to open India's campaign at the T20 WC 2022.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The former India captain earlier revealed that his 82* runs off 51 balls against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016 was his best T20I knock.
Image: AP
During the knock, Kohli and Dhoni added 67* runs off 31 balls and helped India win the match by six wickets after chasing down 161 runs.
Image: AP
Virat played a quickfire knock of 94 unbeaten runs in 50 balls against West Indies in 2019.
Image: BCCI
The innings is most remembered for the celebrations that followed, where Kohli was seen mocking West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell.
Image: BCCI
Kohli hit his 1st ever T20I century and 1st century in almost three years in the Asia Cup 2023 against Afghanistan.
Image: AP
The 34-year-old silenced all his critics by striking his 71st international century and scoring 122 unbeaten runs in just 61 balls.
Image: AP
Virat played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 44 balls against South Africa in the T20 WC 2014 semi-final.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
During the innings, Kohli hit two sixes and five fours to help India chase down 173 runs and take the team through to another ICC tournament final.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
Find Out More