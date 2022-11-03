Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli achieves gargantuan T20 World Cup record
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli on Wednesday registered yet another T20 World Cup milestone as he scored 64 off 44 balls.
Image: BCCI
Kohli went past Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.
Image: BCCI
Jayawardene was the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 1016 runs until Kohli broke his record.
Image: ICC
Kohli broke Jayawardene's record in his 23rd innings of the T20 World Cup.
Image: BCCI
Kohli also solidified his position as the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals.
Image: BCCI
Kohli played an amazing knock against Bangladesh to help his team win the match by 5 runs (D/L).
Image: BCCI
