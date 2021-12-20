Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Kareena-Saif: 10 couples who welcomed bundle of joy in 2021
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Star couple, Indian cricket Test Captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, became parents for the first time as they welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
'Tashan' actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were blessed with their second child, Jeh, on February 21. The couple is parents to a five-year-old son named Taimur.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Actor Preity Zinta welcomed twins, a girl and a baby boy, via surrogacy with husband Gene Goodenough and made the announcement on November 18. The kids are named Jai and Gia.
Image: Instagram/@realpz
Actor Dia Mirza gave birth to a baby boy, with Vaibhav Rekhi, on May 14. The couple has named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Actor Geeta Basra and veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh became parents for the second time, after daughter Hinaya, on July 10. They have named their newborn son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.
Image: Instagram/@geetabasra
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with their second child, a son named Trishaan, on February 1. They have an elder daughter named Anayra.
Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma
Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents for the second time, after daughter Mehr, as their son was born on October 3.
Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia
TV actor Shaheer Sheikh became a father for the first time with creative producer Ruchikaa Kapoor. Their daughter Anaya was born on September 9.
Image: Instagram/@shaheernsheikh
Singer Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her first child, a son Devyaan, with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. He was born on May 22.
Image: Instagram/@shreyaghoshal
Bengali actor-couple Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta became parents to a baby boy, Yishaan, on August 26.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps