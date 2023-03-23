Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 23 ,2023
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma pose in style
Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
Anushka Sharma recently shared pictures with her husband Virat Kohli.
Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
Virat Kohli looked sharp in an all-black formal suit and contrasted the look with brown shoes.
Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
Anushka, on the other hand, wore a pretty purple dress. She adorned herself with a pair of silver earrings and anklets.
Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
Anushka and Virat often share a glimpse of their happy moments together with fans.
Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
Whenever together, they always look like a match made in heaven.
Image: anushkasharma/Instagram
