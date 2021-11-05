Virat Kohli Birthday: Top 5 records held by the talismanic Indian captain
Image: AP
Virat Kohli turned Cricket fans’ heads after he comfortably beat Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the quickest batter to score 10,000 runs in ODIs.
Image: t20worldcup.com
Kohli is the most successful Indian skipper in the red-ball format of the game and has won 38 of 65 Test games played.
Image: AP
Kohli also holds the record for winning the most player of the series awards in T20Is. Having played a total of 38 series, he has been named player of the series a total of 7 times.
Image: BCCI
In 2018/19 Kohli led a side that marked its name in the history books by defeating Australia in a Test series Down Under, he became the first Asian captain to achieve the feat.
Image: AP
Team India's skipper sits top in the world with the most runs scored in T20I, Kohli has scored a total of 3,225 runs from 86 innings.
Image: AP