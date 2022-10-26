Vishal Tiwari
Oct 26 ,2022
Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's long-standing ICC record
Image: PTI/BCCI
Virat Kohli on Sunday broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing ICC record during a game against Pakistan.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli went past Sachin's record of most 50-plus scores in ICC tournaments.
Image: BCCI
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both had 23 fifty-plus scores in ICC tournaments before Sunday's game.
Image: BCCI
With his 82-run knock, Kohli went past Tendulkar's record of 23 fifty-plus scores in ICC tournaments.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is now the player with the most fifty-plus scores (24) in ICC tournaments.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More