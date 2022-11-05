Vidit Dhawan
Virat Kohli celebrates 34th birthday with India teammates in Australia; See pics
Virat Kohli and Paddy Upton celebrated their birthdays with the rest of Team India on November 5.
Kohli turned 34 while Upton turned 54.
Kohli and Upton were seen feeding each other cake.
The duo were joined by most of their Indian teammates.
The celebrations also involved some of the teammates putting cake on Virat Kohli's face.
Team India teammates like Hardik Pandya are seen to be enjoying the birthday cake.
With 220 runs in the T20 World Cup so far, Virat Kohli has been Team India's standout player.
Kohli began his World Cup campaign by smacking 82 runs off just 53 deliveries against Pakistan.
Team India currently lead Group 2 of the points table with six points, with one group stage game remaining.
If India were to beat Zimbabwe in their final game, they would confirm their place in the semis.
