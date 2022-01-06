Virat Kohli diet and fitness secrets: How he maintains elite-level physique
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
During the off-season, Kohli looks to put on muscle mass as he works to strengthen his back, legs, and core. He is a fan of compound training, deadlifts and power lifts.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
India's Test skipper follows a rigorous 5-day workout routine with a lot of free weights and cardio exercises. As Many Reps As Possible (AMRAPs) are one of his favourites.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
During the day, Virat eats lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach. Sometimes dosas too.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat Kohli had revealed his favourite foods are mushroom dumplings, dim sums and salads.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Kohli is extremely strict with his diet. He revealed he hasn't had his favourite butter chicken for more than 8 years. Kohli loves to eat dry fruits like almonds.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Virat always looks to have a good warm-up before beginning his exercise routine. He does his cardio and even runs for 20 minutes at 15kmph.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram