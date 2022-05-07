Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis unveil RCB's new 'Green' kits; See pics
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
RCB have launched a special new 'green kit' as they attempt to promote the initiative of 'reduce, recycle and reuse.'
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will use their new green kit for their match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 8.
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
RCB have posted various posts on their social media handles to share some images of the steps they have taken to 'reduce, recycle and reuse.'
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
As things stand in the IPL 2022 points table, RCB are currently in fourth with 12 points, two clear of fifth-placed Delhi Capitals.
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
With three games remaining in the season for the Faf du Plessis-led side, they will need to win at least two of their next three to have a good chance of making it to the playoffs.
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face SunRisers Hyderabad on May 8, Punjab Kings on May 13 and Gujarat Titans on May 19.
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL
The IPL 2022 playoffs will begin on May 24, with the final set to take place on May 29.
Image: Twitter@RCB/IPL