Virat Kohli leads list of players with highest average as ODI skipper
Image: ANI
New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who led his nation to the recently concluded T20 World Cup finals, is fifth on the list with an average of 49.56.
Image: AP
India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is fourth on the list with an average of 53.55. He has also scored 6641 runs despite batting down the order.
Image: ANI
Faf du Plessis is third on the list with an average of 57.62 during his time as the ODI captain of South Africa.
Image: AP
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is second on the list with an outstanding average of 63.94. He has also scored 4796 runs in ODIs.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has the record of having the highest average of 72.65 (Min. 1000 runs) as ODI skipper in his career. He also ranks fourth on the list for the most number of runs (5449) as ODI captain.
Image: PTI