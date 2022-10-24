Suraj Alva
Oct 24 ,2022
Virat Kohli leaves behind Rohit Sharma in biggest T20I list after 82-run knock vs Pakistan
Image: Indian crickettem/Instagram
Virat Kohli has made his intentions clear for T20 Worl Cup by smashing a stunning half-century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
The 33-year-old took his time before going after Pakistan bowlers to score match-winning half-century. He also went past Rohit Sharma's record in the process.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Virat Kohli went past Rohit Sharma’s tally, to become the leading run-getter in the T20I format.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Virat Kohli now has 3,794 runs from 110 matches at an average of 51.97. Rohit Sharma has 3741 runs from 143 matches.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
The other cricketers behind Kohli are New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119)
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Virat Kohli's partnership of 113 runs with Pandya is now the highest stand for India against Pakistan in T20Is.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli also recorded the most 50+ scores in ICC events. He has notched up 24 50+ scores in ICC events.
Image: AP
Apart from breaking Rohit Sharma's record, Virat Kohli went past 500 runs against Pakistan to become the first batter to achieve the feat.
Image: AP
