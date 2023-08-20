Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli looks dapper at Audi event
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently attended the Audi Q8 E-Tron launch event in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
The Audi launch event was held at the newly-inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of the German car manufacturing company in India.
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
The Delhi-born cricketer wore a black-colored outfit and was looking dapper in it.
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
Kohli, who recently completed 15 years in international cricket, is currently enjoying some off time.
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
The former skipper will next be seen in action during the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.
Image: Instagram/ViratKohli
The first match that Kohli will play after his return will be against Pakistan on September 2.
Image: Instagram/Audi
Kohli is currently the top run-scorer among active players with over 25,000 runs across formats.
Image: Instagram/Audi
He is also the player with the second-highest number of international centuries after Sachin Tendulkar.
Image: Instagram/Audi
