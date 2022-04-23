Virat Kohli, Maxwell & du Plessis put in the hard yards in RCB training: See pics
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
The Royal Challengers Bangalore players can be seen working extremely hard to prepare for the remaining games in the IPL 2022 season.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli has had a disastrous IPL 2022 campaign as barring two matches in which he has had scores of more than 40, he has mostly been dismissed for single-digit scores.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Current RCB captain Faf du Plessis has had a mixed season as he has scored 255 runs after eight matches, with a best of 96 this season.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell perhaps had the best season amongst the trio, having scored 124 runs after five matches.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Dinesh Karthik has been the major boost for RCB, having scored 210 runs after eight matches.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Mohammed Siraj has not had the best of seasons with the ball as he has only picked up six wickets at a poor economy of 9.89.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
After seven matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in third place in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points, level on points with second-placed Rajasthan Royals.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI