Virat Kohli ODI captaincy record: Decoding key stats
Virat Kohli has the best winning percentage of 70.43 amongst all former Indian ODI captains.
Kohli has won a whopping 15 bilateral ODI series out of the 19 series played as captain of the Indian team.
Kohli has scored the most number of ODI centuries (21) as captain after Australia's Ricky Ponting (22). He is at the top amongst Indian captains.
Under Kohli's captaincy, India have won bilateral ODI series in South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
