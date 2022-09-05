Vishal Tiwari
Sep 05 ,2022
Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma to claim huge T20I honour after IND vs PAK
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli has surpassed Rohit Sharma to register a massive record in T20 Internationals.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli now has the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in the shortest format.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli scored his 32nd T20I fifty against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli smashed 60 runs off 44 balls to help India post a competitive total in the match.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More