Saksham nagar
May 18 ,2023
Virat Kohli ready to bowl against SRH?
Image: BCCI/IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore recently uploaded a few photos of Virat Kohli bowling in the RCB nets ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: AP
In the visuals shared by RCB on their Instagram handle, Virat Kohli is seen working hard on his bowling in the nets.
Image: RCB/Instagram
Virat Kohli was also seen delivering balls to his fellow teammates and was also enjoying the new role apart from batting.
Image: RCB/Instagram
The main question that arises here is if Virat Kohli is willing to bowl against SRH in RCB's upcoming match.
Image: RCB/Instagram
However, Virat Kohli doesn't have a great record with the ball and also he got smashed for 26 runs in an over by CSK batsman Albie Morkel in IPL 2011.
Apart from bowling Virat Kohli has been in good form with the bat for RCB and has also scored over 400 runs till now in the tournament.
Image: BCCI/IPL
