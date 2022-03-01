Virat Kohli returns as Team India gear up for Test series against Sri Lanka; See pics
Image: BCCI
All eyes will be on former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 100th Test. The player has gone over two years with a ton, and all fans will be hoping to see one in this match.
Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian bowling line up and will be a key player in the tournament.
Ace Indian off-spinner R Ashwin will be one of the players to watch out for. Given that India are playing at home, the player will be very useful on turning tracks.
Mohammed Siraj's rise has shown that there are no alternatives to hard work. The seamer will be another important prospect for India with the ball.
After being rested for the T20Is, Rishab Pant too returns to the squad and is likely to take charge of the keeping duties.