Vishal Tiwari
Mar 14 ,2023
Virat Kohli shows exemplary dance moves with Quick Style
Image: Insta/TheQuickStyle
Virat Kohli met with the 'Kala Chashma' fame Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style.
Image: Insta/TheQuickStyle
Kohli and the members of the dance crew created an Instagram reel together.
Image: Insta/TheQuickStyle
The dance crew met Kohli at a studio in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after the 4th Test.
Image: Insta/TheQuickStyle
Earlier in the day, the former India skipper uploaded a picture with the group on Twitter.
Image: Twitter/ViratKohli
The Quick Style dance group is currently on a multi-day visit to India.
Image: Insta/TheQuickStyle
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, smashed his 28th Test century on Sunday.
Image: BCCI
The 34-year-old scored his first hundred in the format in more than three years.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More