Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 15 ,2022
Virat Kohli surges in T20I rankings after maiden century in Asia Cup
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Following his enthralling performance for India in Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli has jumped 14 spots in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings to find himself at 15th.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Kohli scored 276 runs in 5 innings at Asia Cup, at an average of 92.00 and strike rate of 147.59. He also hit his maiden T20I century in the tournament.
Image: AP
India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is placed 7th in the T20I Bowling Rankings.
Image: AP
Bhuvneshwar picked up a total of 11 wickets in five games at Asia Cup 2022, with the best contribution of 5/4.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is currently the best-ranked T20I batter for India, as he is placed fourth in the charts,
Image: AP
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga jumped a place to reach 6th place in the bowling rankings, after finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup.
Image: AP
Courtesy of his all-round show in the Asia Cup, Hasranga jumped seven places to reach no. 4 in the T20I allrounders' rankings.
Image: AP
Star-allrounder Hardik Pandya ranks 7th in the ICC Men’s allrounders rankings.
Image: AP
Team India is currently the no. 1 ranked squad in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings
Image: AP
