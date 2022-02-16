Virat Kohli trumps Tendulkar, Ganguly & Ponting in centuries record after 250 ODIs
Image: PTI/ AP/ Twitter/ RickyPonting
After 250 ODIs Virat Kohli, with 43 100s has the most number of centuries for any batter.
Image: PTI
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is 2nd on the list with 26 tons from his 1st 250 ODIs
Image: PTI
Former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly had scored 22 100s after 250 ODI innings.
Image: PTI
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is 4th on the list with 21 centuries of his first 250 ODI games.
Image: PTI
One of Australia's most successful captains, Ricky Ponting stands fifth for most 100s after 250 ODIs (20 centuries).
Image: PTI