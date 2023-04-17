Anirban Sarkar
Apr 18 ,2023
Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who has better record?
Image: IPL/BCCI
When it comes to total runs in T20Is Virat (4008) fares a bit better than Rohit Sharma (3853)
Image: IPL/BCCI
Despite playing fewer games in the T20 World Cup the RCB batsman has amassed 1141 runs in 27 matches while Rohit could manage 963 runs
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli has a superior average (52.74) than Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (30.82) in T20Is
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli's highest score (122) in T20Is also eclipses Rohit Sharma's personal best (118) in this format.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat has more (37) 50s in T20Is than Rohit Sharma (29) currently.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rohit Sharma has scored 4 international T20 centuries compared to Virat Kohli's one.
Image: AP
