Vishal Tiwari
Sep 09 ,2022
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who has better all-format stats after 71 centuries?
Image: PTI
Virat Kohli took 522 innings to complete his 71st international century for India.
Image: BCCI
Sachin Tendulkar took 523 innings to complete his 71st international century for India.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has scored 24,002 international runs for India after his 71st century.
Image: BCCI
Sachin Tendulkar had scored 23,274 international runs for India after his 71st century.
Image: ICC
Virat Kohli's all-format average is 53.81 after his 71st international century. He has 124 fifties.
Image: BCCI
Tendulkar's all-format average was 49.51 after his 71st international century. He had 107 fifties.
Image: ICC
