Shreya Pandey
May 01 ,2023
Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma with UNSEEN photos on birthday
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1. On the occasion her husband Virat Kohli has shared a series of photos of the actress.
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma on Instagram by sharing her unseen photos. He called the actress his 'everything'.
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
Anushka Sharma looks beach ready in this photo shared by Virat.
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
The actress can be seen in a happy and cheery mood in this picture. She can be seen in a plain, black top paired with blue denim jeans.
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
Virat Kohli shared a picture of the Philauri actress in a black outfit presumably from a beach day.
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
Virat also shared this selfie of Anushka against the sun. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and they have a two years old daughter Vamika.
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram
