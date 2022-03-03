Virat Kohli's 100th Test match: 6 veterans who played 100 Tests for India in the past
Image: AP
Sachin Tendulkar played his 100th Test back in 2022. Overall the cricket legend has played 200 matches and scored 15921 runs in total.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Team India coach Rahul Dravid is next in the list with 13265 runs from 163 matches. Dravid played his 100th Test back in 2006 against England.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
VVS Laxman is third on the list of veterans who played 100 Tests for India in the past. The Hyderabad cricketer scored 8781 runs in 134 matches. He played his 100th Test in 2008 against Australia.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Anil Kumble is fourth on the list having taken 619 wickets in 132 matches. The legendary leg spinner played his 100th Test against Sri Lanka back in 2005.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Kapil Dev changed India's cricketing scenario after winning the 1983 World Cup. Overall he played 131 Tests picking up 434 wickets in total. The former skipper played his 100th Test against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1989.
Image: ICC/ Twitter
Sunil Gavaskar played for India from 1971 to 1987. He became the first Indian player to score over 10,000 runs and finished his career with 10122 runs from 125 matches.
Image: ICC/ Twitter