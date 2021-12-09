Virat Kohli's captaincy record in white-ball cricket
Virat Kohli was named the captain of Team India in white-ball formats in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down.
Virat Kohli has a win percentage of 70 as captain of India in the white-ball formats (ODIs and T20Is).
Kohli is the fourth most successful ODI Indian captain after MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and M Azharuddin. He is the second most successful T20I Indian captain after Dhoni.
Kohli has led India in 95 ODIs and has won 65 of those matches, losing just 27 games as captain. He has led India in 50 T20Is (30 won, 20 lost).
Kohli has scored most ODI centuries as an Indian captain and has scored the most T20I runs as the skipper of the national side.
