Saksham nagar
Feb 10 ,2023
Virat Kohli's dismal form in Test cricket since 2020
Image: AP
Viirat Kohli has been going through a rough patch in cricket since 2020 and has not been able to score hundreds.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli once again was not able to score big against Australia in the 1st Test and got out cheaply to Todd Murphy.
Image: bcci.tv
Virat Kohli though ended his drought of centuries against Afghanistan last year but till now he has not been able to end his drought in Tests.
Image: ANI
Virat Kohli last scored his Test hundred against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Image: ANI
Virat Kohli till now has scored 929 runs in 37 innings since 2020.
Image: ANI
Virat Kohli played his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in 2022 but still in that match he wasn't able to end his drought of hundred's.
Image: ANI
Virat Kohli though has been making half centuries during this rough patch but has not been able to convert it into a big hundred.
Image: ANI
Virat Kohli till now has scored 105 Tests and has made 8131 runs at an average of 48.69
Image: bcci.tv
