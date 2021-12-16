Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy: A detailed timeline of events
After losing the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan in 2017, Kohli and his men fell short for the second time as they failed to clear the semis against NZ in the 2019 WC.
In early 2021, when Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side beat Australia to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, questions around Kohli's captaincy was were raised once again.
Kohli had another opportunity to produce an ICC trophy after India reached the final of the WTC. However, the Delhi batter was denied the chance by the Kiwis.
Before the T20 WC in October, Kohli announced that it would be his last assignment as India's T20I captain. The former World No. 1 yet again failed to take India to the finish line as his side was eliminated early.
After coach Ravi Shastri's term expired Rohit Sharma was appointed the new T20I captain. Rohit subsequently got the ODI captaincy as well, ending the reign of Kohli as India's all-format captain.
