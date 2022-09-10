Vishal Tiwari
Sep 10 ,2022
Virat Kohli's records as an opener in T20Is: What do stats convey?
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has played five matches while opening the batting for India and has scored 400 runs.
Image: BCCI
Kohli has slammed two half-centuries and one century while opening the batting in T20Is.
Image: BCCI
Kohli has a better average and strike rate while batting at No. 1 or 2, compared to his usual No. 3 position.
Image: BCCI
Kohli scored his maiden T20I century on Thursday while opening the batting for India.
Image: BCCI
